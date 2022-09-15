Contact Troubleshooters
Coroner releases cause, manner of death for Louisville 7-year-old who died in foster care

Officials are investigating the death of a 7-year-old child who died while in foster care in...
Officials are investigating the death of a 7-year-old child who died while in foster care in Louisville.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released additional details on how a 7-year-old died while in foster care back in July.

Officials identified the 7-year-old as Ja’Ceon Terry, who died on July 16 at Norton Children’s Hospital. Terry lived within the Bellewood and Brooklawn foster care facility in Bashford Manner.

On Thursday, the coroner confirmed Terry died due to positional asphyxia. Terry’s manner of death was also ruled as a homicide.

Both the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services and Louisville Metro Police started investigations into the child’s death.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

