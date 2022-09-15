Contact Troubleshooters
Deadly shooting under investigation by Nelson County Sheriff’s Office

Nelson County Sheriff's Office
Nelson County Sheriff's Office(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a garage in Bardstown on Wednesday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Quarry Lane, according to a release.

Officials found a man who had been shot and killed inside a garage.

Early investigation revealed a fight took place between two men. Officials said the victim, Bobby Cross, assaulted Allen Cross and began to choke him.

Allen pulled out a weapon and fired a shot, hitting Bobby, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

The sheriff’s office brought Allen in for questioning and the scene was processed by officials. No charges have been filed.

The victim was taken to the medical’s examiner’s office in Louisville for an autopsy.

