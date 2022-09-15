FORECAST: Highs near 90° on the way

WEATHER HEADLINES

Warming trend continues into the weekend

Dry weather expected until early next week

Highs could reach 90 degrees or a touch higher in the days ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly sunny and warmer today with highs in the low to mid-80s. With low humidity still in the forecast, we’ll have beautiful weather to begin many festivals including Bourbon & Beyond.

Clear skies are once again in the forecast tonight. Temperatures slide into the 50s and low 60s overnight. Patchy fog is possible.

Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s on Friday as dry weather and sunny skies remain.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Friday night as we slide into the 50s and low 60s for lows.

Highs rise to near 90° over the weekend and remain there through the beginning of the next workweek.

