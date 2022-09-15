Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Warming trend ramps up this afternoon

Hazy skies at times but still plenty of sunshine Thursday afternoon.
Hazy skies at times but still plenty of sunshine Thursday afternoon.(louisvilleky.gov)
By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs will reach close to 90° this weekend
  • Dry weather expected until early next week
  • Autumn arrives officially one week from tonight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hazy skies at times but still plenty of sunshine Thursday afternoon with low humidity. It will be a beautiful beginning for many festivals including Bourbon & Beyond.

Clear skies are once again in the forecast Thursday night. Temperatures slide into the 50s and low 60s overnight. Patchy fog is possible.

Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s on Friday as dry weather and sunny skies remain.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Friday night as we slide into the 50s and low 60s for lows.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

