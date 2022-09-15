Give for Good Louisville underway, benefiting organizations like Whitney/Strong

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Give for Good Louisville takes place all day on Thursday. It’s the area’s most generous day of giving to nonprofits.

There are more than 500 organizations that will benefit from this day, including Whitney/Strong.

Louisville’s Whitney Austin founded this organization after being injured in a mass shooting on September 6, 2018 in Cincinnati.

Austin was walking into work at the Fifth Third Bank headquarters when a mass shooter shot her 12 times. She played dead in the revolving door.

The shooter killed three others.

“For the most part I’m OK physically,” Austin said. “And for the most part I’m OK mentally, too. Unless there is a high-profile shooting that’s consuming the news cycle.”

That’s been the case recently with cities like Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.

“It’s hard for me to take in information about the individuals,” Austin said. “Their personal stories. If it’s tied to children in any way, parents of children, situations that are similar to my own; maybe it happened at a workplace, it’s very difficult. It makes me very upset.”

“It’s difficult because these moments are also ripe for change so I can’t just close my eyes and plug my ears,” she added. “I have to use those moments to do everything I can to see change.”

Austin founded Whitney/Strong, a nonprofit dedicated to reducing gun violence. She’s been meeting with lawmakers promoting the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell invited Austin to the Senate gallery as he helped pass the bill in June.

“At one point, we were all holding hands just watching the votes coming in,” Austin said. “It was the most special day I’ve ever experienced professionally. Every part of the bill is important and critical to saving lives. But if you want to know what I am most excited about, it is the dollars that have been allocated to states to make sure we can implement crisis intervention solutions.”

The Crisis Aversion and Rights Retention bill, or CARR, has been filed in Frankfort the last two legislative sessions.

It’s failed to get a committee hearing, but Austin’s not giving up.

“For me it’s not just a job,” Austin said. “It’s a purpose. It’s a cause.”

The annual Give for Good kicked off at midnight on Thursday and lasts all day.

People can be part of the celebration by giving to their favorite nonprofit.

WAVE will be participating in “The Greatest 2 Minutes in Giving,” when donations will have a shot to receive a $20,000 boost.

More information can be found at Give For Good Louisville’s website.

