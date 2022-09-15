Goode Weather Blog 9/15

Contact Troubleshooters
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT
Smoke in the air added to another hazy/sunny start to the day.  The haze may still linger much of the day with still plenty of sunshine around.

Highs still look to reach into the low to mid 80s.

We are still on track to warm up closer to the 90 degree mark over the weekend.

The front that drops by for brief visit Monday/Tuesday still looks like it will struggle for any showers.  Kept pops barely on the list for now until we get more agreement on the moisture pooling near and north of the Ohio River.  Trended the outlook more toward the EURO idea instead of the more bullshit side of the GFS.

Once that front fades, still on for a couple days of some intense heat for late September standards.  Still some questions on ground moisture and IF any rain does take place Monday so just eased us into the lower 90s or now.  Modeling continues to stay steady on the idea of numbers closer to 97 degrees getting reached.  Yuck.  We’ll see how things trend for this particular window of heat.

Another front moves in with a very positive tilt.  Not sure we will get too much rain out of it but possible around Thursday.  Still good support to cool us down to “autumn” levels for the next weekend….and that may actually hold.  If so, this next bout of 90s could be our last of the year??

