Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, September 15 at 10 a.m.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on continued economic growth, the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the newly updated COVID-19 booster, the Rockport Bridge Rehabilitation Rail Project and more.

He also named the officers and troopers awarded at Kentucky State Police’s annual sworn awards ceremony as Team Kentucky All-Stars.

The governor highlighted four economic development projects that are expected to create nearly 400 full-time jobs and represent nearly $200 million in investment.

The developments include the Log Still Distillery in Nelson County, a Renfro Supply Co. expansion, Chemical & Industrial Engineering, Inc. expansion and new headquarters for Inxeption.

The governor said all drinking water systems are now operational; 22 systems were down immediately after the flooding. A boil water advisory for the entire Buckhorn system will likely remain in place through Monday, September 19.

He said more than 300 customers remain under a boil water advisory, down from 46,000.

He held his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, September 15 at 10 a.m.

