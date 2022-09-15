Contact Troubleshooters
How to cope with post flood mental health problems

By Olivia Calfee
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The people in Eastern Kentucky are known to be resilient, but when life gets hard, that is not always easy.

Dr. Farhan Fazal is the system medical director of behavioral health with ARH, and he said there are important steps to take if you are struggling with your mental health after the flood.

“First best thing you folks can do is talk to the next person to you,” he said. “Tell someone how you’re feeling. Let it out. Second thing is get help. There are resources outside which can come to you.”

If you are not struggling but notice someone in your life who is, he said it is also important to check on them.

“Few questions like ‘hey are you okay is there anything that I can do?’ will just immediately tell you their response and you can assess whether it is their normal response or if it is something different, and that can raise a little bit of red flag and you can respond immediately,” Fazal said.

He said to also remember to offer help and be willing to assist them get the help they need.

“Be more sensitive to this situation because it might prevent somebody from going into severe depression or PTSD or you might save a life of a person who might be thinking of ending it all.”

Do not wait to offer help or receive it. You can call or text 988 to talk to someone or chat online here.

