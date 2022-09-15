Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Indiana’s new abortion laws take effect Thursday

Indiana’s new abortion laws take effect Thursday
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, Indiana’s near-total abortion ban takes effect, banning all abortions except for a few exceptions.

The law, passed in August, only provides exceptions in the case of incest, rape, if the mother’s life is in danger, or if the fetus has fatal anomalies.

Pro-life groups say they are excited for the law to kick in. Pro-choice groups continue to share their disdain for the restrictions.

“Women in this state, tomorrow, lose their ability to make that health care choice, it’s personal, and oftentimes in the most dire situations,” said Indiana State Representative Ryan Hatfield, who represents District 77 in Evansville.

Executive Director of Right to Life Southwest Indiana, Mary Ellen Van Dyke, says the law’s tight restrictions are a good thing.

“It’s hard to imagine that a mom would want to kill her own child. That’s just something that seems unimaginable today, especially with open adoptions,” Van Dyke said.

Senate Bill 1 was originally drawn up in the Indiana Special Session to restrict abortions in Indiana after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

That special session started near the end of July, and was signed into law shortly after.

During that session, legislators heard testimony from people on all sides of the issue.

Hatfield says most of that testimony was advocating against SB 1 and an abortion ban.

“Almost no one was supportive of the final product, and we know that it’s wildly unpopular with Hoosiers, and it’s unfortunate that Indiana Republicans forced this near ban on abortion on Hoosiers,” Hatfield said.

Van Dyke says she’s happy the law is going into effect, but she too isn’t completely happy.

She says all children deserve life, no matter how they’re conceived.

“Of course, since our mission is to end all abortions, we want to change hearts and minds, and we still have work to do with our legislators to make sure abortion is off the table for all moms,” Van Dyke said.

More restrictions could be coming in the near future, as Hatfield says Indiana Republicans plan to seek a total abortion ban.

Local Republican state legislators declined to comment on the abortion restrictions.

As of Wednesday, at least two lawsuits have been filed challenging Indiana’s abortion laws.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname,...
‘Please do not refer to me as The Bogus Beggar’: Gary Thompson out of jail and back at it
One man is listed in critical condition following a workplace accident near Jeffersontown on...
Man seriously injured in workplace accident at South Hurstbourne Pkwy. restaurant
Louisville father Sean Floyd said a Jeffersontown officer helped save his daughter from an...
Father credits Jeffersontown officer for saving daughter from accidental overdose
The scene near where police say a chase ended with a man shooting himself.
LMPD: Carjacking suspect shoots himself
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon

Latest News

The debate was held on Wednesday at Vincenzo’s.
The Louisville Forum holds Ky. 3rd Congressional District debate
Police said they are currently looking for the two subjects involved. A picture of the vehicle...
Jeffersontown police searching for subjects who fired shots at truck after argument
This allows men to stay 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
St. Vincent de Paul Louisville men’s shelter eliminates checking in policy
A former Louisville Metro Police detective who was charged for alleged civil rights violations...
Federal trial for former LMPD detective charged in Breonna Taylor case delayed for nearly a year