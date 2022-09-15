Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy fired

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has fired Deputy Todd Walls after the Kentucky law enforcement agency revoked his certification this month.

WAVE News investigated Walls in the past and we are working to learn the reason behind the firing and certification loss.

Walls was convicted of a misdemeanor charge of sexual misconduct in 1996 and resigned from the former Louisville Police Department.

In 2014, Walls was also fired from the Taylorsville Police Department, but the department did not say why because he was an at-will employee.

