Jeffersontown police searching for subjects who fired shots at truck after argument

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with Jeffersontown Police are searching for subjects involved in a dispute Tuesday evening where a person fired shots at another vehicle following an argument.

Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a man driving a red pickup truck was in an argument with a man and a woman riding in a blue sedan in the parking lot of the Chick-fil-A on Shane Drive, according to Jeffersontown PD.

After leaving the parking lot, both vehicles headed south on South Hurstbourne Parkway. The man in the red pickup truck had stopped at a stop light and the man and woman in the blue sedan pulled up next to them.

Police said someone in the blue sedan fired shots at the pickup truck before speeding away heading west on Stonybrook Drive.

Officers responded to the scene shortly after the incident, where they said all witnesses and individuals involved left the area.

The pickup truck driver called police and filed a report after noticing the damage when he arrived home. The driver was not injured in the incident.

Police said they are currently looking for the two subjects involved. A picture of the vehicle was released, with officials stating the car may be a Nissan make.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Jeffersontown Police at (502) 267-0503.

