Ky. to receive nearly $70M to develop statewide electric vehicle charging network

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced the state received approval to develop a nearly $70 million electric vehicle charging network.

“Kentucky was already a leader in automotive production and the EV battery production capital of the United States, which is helping us create thousands of high-quality jobs for Kentuckians,” the governor said in a release on Thursday. “Today, we are further cementing the state’s status as a leader in the EV revolution by beginning to build the charging station infrastructure that will enable EV travel in every corner of our commonwealth.”

According to Beshear’s office, the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan outlines Kentucky’s high-priority EV corridors. It was developed by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in cooperation with the Energy and Environment Cabinet, Public Service Commission and Federal Highway Administration.

The plan was submitted to the U.S. Joint Office of Energy and Transportation in late July and has now been approved.

“Our goal is to have a statewide network of EV chargers by 2025,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “Approval of our EV plan by the federal government now ensures Kentucky will receive $25 million in federal funds this year to begin to design and build that network, starting with our interstates and parkways.”

According to the governor’s office, Kentucky is the nation’s No. 1 per capital producer of cars, light trucks and SUVs.

Recently, Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation and Envision AESC selected the commonwealth to build two battery manufacturing plants along Interstate Highway 65 at Glendale and in Bowling Green.

Other notable automotive suppliers have also announced plans to expand in Kentucky.

They said these EV-related projects total more than $9.2 billion in new investment with more than 8,500 full-time jobs announced since Beshear took office.

On August 24, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet issued a Request for Information from the private sector related to the deployment of DCFC stations on the EV AFC corridors.

The RFI is a precursor to developing a request for proposals for the deployment of DCFC stations on the EV AFCs.

Local communities and other agencies can apply for competitive grants to fund electric vehicle charging stations later in 2022 or early 2023 after the U.S. Department of Transportation has issued further guidance and a notice of funding opportunity.

Responses to the RFI must be submitted via email to EVPlan@ky.gov no later than 4 p.m. CT on Sept. 30.

For additional information, visit governor.ky.gov/betterky.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.