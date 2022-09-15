Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

The Louisville Forum holds Ky. 3rd Congressional District debate

The debate was held on Wednesday at Vincenzo’s.
The debate was held on Wednesday at Vincenzo’s.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Forum hosted a debate for Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District at Vincenzo’s on Wednesday.

Republican nominee Stuart Ray and Democratic nominee Sen. Morgan McGarvey laid out their plans to a sold out crowd.

This election is the first in 28 years with a vacancy in the district.

The two are vying for Rep. John Yarmuth’s seat, who’s not seeking reelection because he’s retiring.

They touched on several different topics, including the Biden administration, inflation, gun safety reforms and abortion.

“I think that it brings it back closer to the people at hand and now they can decide on it and honestly if you want to talk about choice, I understand there will be abortion language on the ballot this November, so that’s giving the American, or the Kentuckians of this commonwealth a decision on choice themselves,” Ray said.

Abortion was a major topic that both candidates continued to debate for quite some time.

“This is basic healthcare for women,” McCarthy r. You say that it’s the states issue and we should get involved. I have been involved, but yesterday, Lindsey Graham proposed a nation wide federal ban on abortion, and Kevin McCarthy has said if he’s in charge that the House Republicans will pass a nationwide 15-week ban on abortion with no exceptions. With no exemptions. The legislature isn’t equipped to handle those situations,”

Ray describes himself as a “political outsider” and McGarvey is the senate minority leader of the Kentucky State Senate.

The 2022 General Election takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname,...
‘Please do not refer to me as The Bogus Beggar’: Gary Thompson out of jail and back at it
One man is listed in critical condition following a workplace accident near Jeffersontown on...
Man seriously injured in workplace accident at South Hurstbourne Pkwy. restaurant
Louisville father Sean Floyd said a Jeffersontown officer helped save his daughter from an...
Father credits Jeffersontown officer for saving daughter from accidental overdose
The scene near where police say a chase ended with a man shooting himself.
LMPD: Carjacking suspect shoots himself
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon

Latest News

Police said they are currently looking for the two subjects involved. A picture of the vehicle...
Jeffersontown police searching for subjects who fired shots at truck after argument
Lawmakers approved the near-total abortion ban with some exceptions, including in cases of...
Indiana’s new abortion laws take effect Thursday
This allows men to stay 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
St. Vincent de Paul Louisville men’s shelter eliminates checking in policy
A former Louisville Metro Police detective who was charged for alleged civil rights violations...
Federal trial for former LMPD detective charged in Breonna Taylor case delayed for nearly a year