The Louisville Forum holds Ky. 3rd Congressional District debate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Forum hosted a debate for Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District at Vincenzo’s on Wednesday.

Republican nominee Stuart Ray and Democratic nominee Sen. Morgan McGarvey laid out their plans to a sold out crowd.

This election is the first in 28 years with a vacancy in the district.

The two are vying for Rep. John Yarmuth’s seat, who’s not seeking reelection because he’s retiring.

They touched on several different topics, including the Biden administration, inflation, gun safety reforms and abortion.

“I think that it brings it back closer to the people at hand and now they can decide on it and honestly if you want to talk about choice, I understand there will be abortion language on the ballot this November, so that’s giving the American, or the Kentuckians of this commonwealth a decision on choice themselves,” Ray said.

Abortion was a major topic that both candidates continued to debate for quite some time.

“This is basic healthcare for women,” McCarthy r. You say that it’s the states issue and we should get involved. I have been involved, but yesterday, Lindsey Graham proposed a nation wide federal ban on abortion, and Kevin McCarthy has said if he’s in charge that the House Republicans will pass a nationwide 15-week ban on abortion with no exceptions. With no exemptions. The legislature isn’t equipped to handle those situations,”

Ray describes himself as a “political outsider” and McGarvey is the senate minority leader of the Kentucky State Senate.

The 2022 General Election takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

