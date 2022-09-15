Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Metro mayoral candidates discuss parks and green space

The two spoke on Thursday about what their plans would be for the parks if elected.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro’s two candidates for mayor spoke to people at the Waterfront Botanical Gardens on Thursday.

The forum allowed Republican candidate Bill Dieruf and Democratic candidate Craig Greenburg to discuss their plans for parks and green space, if elected.

Dieruf highlighted some of the parks in Jeffersontown and how they’ve been maintained during his time as mayor there. He said maintaining the parks is the key to making sure they’re safe, enjoyable and beautiful.

He said parks can show people the charm of Louisville.

“You get to know your neighbor,” Dieruf said. “And when you get to know the neighbor, you’re sitting on a park bench talking to a person next to you, you get to know a community, and the community becomes safer. You become involved in the community. The more you get involved in the community you get to know what your park is about.”

Greenberg said as a runner, he understands the importance of parks. He added that things like pickleball, disk golf and splash pads should be priorities.

He said parks are a way to increase public safety and overall health.

“People can walk and run and exercise in parks. That’s amazing,” Greenberg said. “We need to have programs and create spaces in parks so that people can safely gather and be with one another and really focus as opposed to the screen time.”

Election day is on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is listed in critical condition following a workplace accident near Jeffersontown on...
Man seriously injured in workplace accident at South Hurstbourne Pkwy. restaurant
Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname,...
‘Please do not refer to me as The Bogus Beggar’: Gary Thompson out of jail and back at it
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Hailee Reed, arrested and charged with terroristic threatening first degree.
UPDATE: Woman arrested following WKU bomb threat
A gas station in the Portland neighborhood in Louisville is in the city’s crosshairs.
Boone’s appealing order to vacate

Latest News

More than 130,000 people are expected to take part in the four-day festival.
Bourbon & Beyond returns after 3-year hiatus
Tae-Ahn Lea was pulled over for making a wide turn when he was handcuffed and subjected to a...
Judge rules teenager’s rights violated by LMPD officer during traffic stop in 2018
Louisville Metro mayoral candidates discuss parks and green space
Louisville Metro mayoral candidates discuss parks and green space
2nd amnesty week at Louisville impound lot.
LMPD Impound lot to offer second amnesty week