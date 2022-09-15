Louisville Metro mayoral candidates discuss parks and green space

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro’s two candidates for mayor spoke to people at the Waterfront Botanical Gardens on Thursday.

The forum allowed Republican candidate Bill Dieruf and Democratic candidate Craig Greenburg to discuss their plans for parks and green space, if elected.

Dieruf highlighted some of the parks in Jeffersontown and how they’ve been maintained during his time as mayor there. He said maintaining the parks is the key to making sure they’re safe, enjoyable and beautiful.

He said parks can show people the charm of Louisville.

“You get to know your neighbor,” Dieruf said. “And when you get to know the neighbor, you’re sitting on a park bench talking to a person next to you, you get to know a community, and the community becomes safer. You become involved in the community. The more you get involved in the community you get to know what your park is about.”

Greenberg said as a runner, he understands the importance of parks. He added that things like pickleball, disk golf and splash pads should be priorities.

He said parks are a way to increase public safety and overall health.

“People can walk and run and exercise in parks. That’s amazing,” Greenberg said. “We need to have programs and create spaces in parks so that people can safely gather and be with one another and really focus as opposed to the screen time.”

Election day is on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.