Louisville Orchestra welcomes back Grammy-nominated violinist

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’re moving into a musical season with the Louisville Orchestra welcoming Grammy-nominated violinist Tessa Lark to open the season of performances.

The Kentucky native rehearsed with the orchestra on Thursday ahead of their season-opening concerts.

Lark grew up playing music with her dad in Richmond, Kentucky, and has gone on to study at The Juilliard School and the New England Conservatory of Music.

She currently performs with a violin that’s over 420 years old. and plays genres of music ranging from Bluegrass that she grew up with to classic Mozart.

”It’s always so amazing to come back home to Kentucky,” said Lark. “I’ve been living in the city for a while. I went to school in Boston and now in New York City, but now I’ve just really missed the southern hospitality and character of Kentucky. It feels like a homecoming in a lot of ways, because first of all, I’m in my home state, but also, I went to school in Boston with one of my former roommates that’s in the orchestra, actually. I know a bunch of different folks from all walks of life that have ended up here in Louisville, so it feels like a true homecoming in all sorts of ways.”

The first concert is on Friday at 11 a.m. and the opening night performance is on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale at louisvilleorchestra.org.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.