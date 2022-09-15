Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Orchestra welcomes back Grammy-nominated violinist

The Grammy-nominated violinist is back in Kentucky to open for the Louisville Orchestra.
The Grammy-nominated violinist is back in Kentucky to open for the Louisville Orchestra.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’re moving into a musical season with the Louisville Orchestra welcoming Grammy-nominated violinist Tessa Lark to open the season of performances.

The Kentucky native rehearsed with the orchestra on Thursday ahead of their season-opening concerts.

Lark grew up playing music with her dad in Richmond, Kentucky, and has gone on to study at The Juilliard School and the New England Conservatory of Music.

She currently performs with a violin that’s over 420 years old. and plays genres of music ranging from Bluegrass that she grew up with to classic Mozart.

”It’s always so amazing to come back home to Kentucky,” said Lark. “I’ve been living in the city for a while. I went to school in Boston and now in New York City, but now I’ve just really missed the southern hospitality and character of Kentucky. It feels like a homecoming in a lot of ways, because first of all, I’m in my home state, but also, I went to school in Boston with one of my former roommates that’s in the orchestra, actually. I know a bunch of different folks from all walks of life that have ended up here in Louisville, so it feels like a true homecoming in all sorts of ways.”

The first concert is on Friday at 11 a.m. and the opening night performance is on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale at louisvilleorchestra.org.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is listed in critical condition following a workplace accident near Jeffersontown on...
Man seriously injured in workplace accident at South Hurstbourne Pkwy. restaurant
Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname,...
‘Please do not refer to me as The Bogus Beggar’: Gary Thompson out of jail and back at it
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Hailee Reed, arrested and charged with terroristic threatening first degree.
UPDATE: Woman arrested following WKU bomb threat
A gas station in the Portland neighborhood in Louisville is in the city’s crosshairs.
Boone’s appealing order to vacate

Latest News

The new building will be called the Ida B. Wells Hall.
Simmons College hosts ‘Old School’ celebration
WAVE Country can help more than 500 charities in our area get the money they need to help others.
Give For Good: Imagination Library of Louisville
A new treatment called cellular therapy will take patients immune cells and modify them to...
UofL Health holds Lymphoma Awareness Day virtual discussion
Louisville’s Whitney Austin founded the organization after being injured in a mass shooting on...
Give for Good Louisville underway, benefiting organizations like Whitney/Strong