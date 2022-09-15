Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man accused of killing 3-year-old and her father enters first day of trial

Kevon Lawless is accused of killing three-year-old Trinity Randolph and her father, Brandon Waddles.
Kevon Lawless is accused of killing Trinity Randolph and her father, Brandon Waddles.
Kevon Lawless is accused of killing Trinity Randolph and her father, Brandon Waddles.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Trial is underway for Kevon Lawless, accused of shooting and killing three-year-old Trinity Randolph and her father, Brandon Waddles, in August of 2020.

Lawless has made headlines since his arrest, posting a $300,000 bond and rapping about shooting people on Instagram.

On Thursday, he appeared in court alongside his attorneys.

Prosecutors claim Lawless hopped out of a car driven by someone else, ran up on Waddles and Randolph and began shooting.

“Fifteen seconds to take Trinity Randolph and Brandon Waddles from this world,” said Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Ryane Conroy.

Lawless’s attorney told the jury to take emotion out of it.

“While you can feel the emotions that you’re going to feel, that’s fine,” said attorney Ryan Vantrease. “But you can’t let that control your decisions.”

Officers that responded to the scene testified before the court Thursday. Body cam footage from the day was played for the jury.

Officer Chase Lambert was among the first there.

Lambert says he feared there wouldn’t be time to wait for EMTs to arrive, so after performing CPR, he brought Randolph to the hospital.

She didn’t survive.

Brandon Waddles was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Officer Megan Foster was still in training that day. She recalled what happened.

“I remember seeing Chase [Lambert] react to seeing Trinity’s body,” she said before breaking down in tears. “I’ll never ever forget that day.”

During Thursday’s proceedings, one person was arrested and held in contempt of court for refusing to leave while wearing a “Free [Kevon] Lawless” shirt.

Trial continues into Friday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is listed in critical condition following a workplace accident near Jeffersontown on...
Man seriously injured in workplace accident at South Hurstbourne Pkwy. restaurant
Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname,...
‘Please do not refer to me as The Bogus Beggar’: Gary Thompson out of jail and back at it
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Hailee Reed, arrested and charged with terroristic threatening first degree.
UPDATE: Woman arrested following WKU bomb threat
A gas station in the Portland neighborhood in Louisville is in the city’s crosshairs.
Boone’s appealing order to vacate

Latest News

More than 130,000 people are expected to take part in the four-day festival.
Bourbon & Beyond returns after 3-year hiatus
Friends of the Belle participating in Give For Good Louisville
Friends of the Belle participating in Give For Good Louisville
The two spoke on Thursday about their plans for parks if elected.
Louisville Metro mayoral candidates discuss parks and green space
Tae-Ahn Lea was pulled over for making a wide turn when he was handcuffed and subjected to a...
Judge rules teenager’s rights violated by LMPD officer during traffic stop in 2018
Louisville Metro mayoral candidates discuss parks and green space
Louisville Metro mayoral candidates discuss parks and green space