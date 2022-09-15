Man accused of killing 3-year-old and her father enters first day of trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Trial is underway for Kevon Lawless, accused of shooting and killing three-year-old Trinity Randolph and her father, Brandon Waddles, in August of 2020.

Lawless has made headlines since his arrest, posting a $300,000 bond and rapping about shooting people on Instagram.

On Thursday, he appeared in court alongside his attorneys.

Prosecutors claim Lawless hopped out of a car driven by someone else, ran up on Waddles and Randolph and began shooting.

“Fifteen seconds to take Trinity Randolph and Brandon Waddles from this world,” said Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Ryane Conroy.

Lawless’s attorney told the jury to take emotion out of it.

“While you can feel the emotions that you’re going to feel, that’s fine,” said attorney Ryan Vantrease. “But you can’t let that control your decisions.”

Officers that responded to the scene testified before the court Thursday. Body cam footage from the day was played for the jury.

Officer Chase Lambert was among the first there.

Lambert says he feared there wouldn’t be time to wait for EMTs to arrive, so after performing CPR, he brought Randolph to the hospital.

She didn’t survive.

Brandon Waddles was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Officer Megan Foster was still in training that day. She recalled what happened.

“I remember seeing Chase [Lambert] react to seeing Trinity’s body,” she said before breaking down in tears. “I’ll never ever forget that day.”

During Thursday’s proceedings, one person was arrested and held in contempt of court for refusing to leave while wearing a “Free [Kevon] Lawless” shirt.

Trial continues into Friday.

