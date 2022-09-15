Man accused of killing girlfriend accepts a plea deal
Published: Sep. 15, 2022
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend is expected to take a plea deal.
Thomas Smith is accused of killing Michelle Slaughter last June in Clarksville, Ind.
Court records show Smith accepted a plea agreement for one count of voluntary manslaughter.
He’s expected to be sentenced to 25 years in prison during a hearing next month.
