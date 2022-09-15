Contact Troubleshooters
Man recovering after being shot in Portland neighborhood

LMPD said a man was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive after being shot on Lytle Street Wednesday night.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after being shot Wednesday night in the Portland neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers found a victim with a gunshot wound around 9:30 p.m. on Lytle Street, a couple blocks north of Boone Square Park.

The man was taken to University Hospital and LMPD said he is expected to survive his injuries.

Currently, no arrests have been made.

