Man recovering after being shot in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after being shot Wednesday night in the Portland neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers found a victim with a gunshot wound around 9:30 p.m. on Lytle Street, a couple blocks north of Boone Square Park.

The man was taken to University Hospital and LMPD said he is expected to survive his injuries.

Currently, no arrests have been made.

