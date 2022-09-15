Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Needs of neighbors versus needs of homeless stir debate in Metro Council

A proposal before Metro Council would allow fines and other actions against homeless people and...
A proposal before Metro Council would allow fines and other actions against homeless people and others who camp or store belongings on public property.(WAVE News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A proposal before Metro Council would allow fines and other actions against homeless people and others who camp or store belongings on public property.

People protesting called it “unnecessary,” “misguided” and “cruel.”

Reflecting a growing strain to manage expectations of access to public spaces in tandem with the needs of the homeless, Metro Councilwoman Nicole George said the proposal is driven by needs of people neighboring homeless camps.

“We know that unmanaged public space disproportionately impacts the neighbors,” George said in a meeting of the Metro Council Parks and Sustainability Committee. “It carries specific health-related consequences an elevated risk.”

A press conference prior to the committee meeting was organized by the Coalition for the Homeless. There, critics said the proposed amendment would directly impact homeless camps around the city.

The amendment calls for fines ranging from 50 to 500 dollars for violators on public property including parks, streets, alleys, sidewalks and public ways.

George Eklund, education advocacy director of the Coalition for the Homeless, said the proposal would make it harder to get the homeless off the streets.

“Really, it’s just going to scatter people to the wind,” Eklund said, “and set up a power dynamic for people that are homeless, people that are sleeping on the street, are just going to be afraid of interacting with metro in any way for fear of getting fined.”

The committee took no action, but made plans to continue the debate in October.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is listed in critical condition following a workplace accident near Jeffersontown on...
Man seriously injured in workplace accident at South Hurstbourne Pkwy. restaurant
Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname,...
‘Please do not refer to me as The Bogus Beggar’: Gary Thompson out of jail and back at it
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Hailee Reed, arrested and charged with terroristic threatening first degree.
UPDATE: Woman arrested following WKU bomb threat
A gas station in the Portland neighborhood in Louisville is in the city’s crosshairs.
Boone’s appealing order to vacate

Latest News

More than 130,000 people are expected to take part in the four-day festival.
Bourbon & Beyond returns after 3-year hiatus
The two spoke on Thursday about their plans for parks if elected.
Louisville Metro mayoral candidates discuss parks and green space
Tae-Ahn Lea was pulled over for making a wide turn when he was handcuffed and subjected to a...
Judge rules teenager’s rights violated by LMPD officer during traffic stop in 2018
Louisville Metro mayoral candidates discuss parks and green space
Louisville Metro mayoral candidates discuss parks and green space