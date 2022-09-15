Ninth annual Give For Good Louisville officially kicks off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wave Country can help more than 500 charities in our area get the money they need to help others.

The ninth annual Give For Good Louisville campaign is happening Thursday.

The campaign gives you the chance to support your favorite charity through donations and helping others learn about their mission.

Churchill Downs is sponsoring a Win, Place, Show prize.

If you give to an organization anytime between 7:10 - 7:12 p.m., your donation may be randomly selected to receive a $20,000, $10,000, or $5,000 boost.

Win - One donor receives a random boost of $20,000.

Place - Two donors receive a random boost of $10,000 each.

Show - Five donors receive a random boost of $5,000 each.

Organizers suggest having your donations ready to check out ahead of time so that all you have to do is click “Submit” when the clock strikes 7:10 p.m.

And tune into Wave News at 7: 30 p.m. to see which person and charity won the prize from the Greatest two minutes in giving.

Learn more about participating organizations, attend one of the several in-person hosted by local organizations, and make a donation at www.giveforgoodlouisville.org.

