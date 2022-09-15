Contact Troubleshooters
Police: 2 women facing cruelty charges after putting icepacks in child’s clothes at day care

Police in South Carolina say Joy Lynne Lashway and Kimberly Diane McCall have been charged in an incident at a day care. (Source: WHNS)
By Freeman Stoddard and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say two women are facing charges in an incident that happened last month at a day care center.

WHNS reports Joy Lynne Lashway and Kimberly Diane McCall are accused of putting icepacks in a child’s clothes for no other reason than to cause the child to suffer.

The Fountain Inn Police Department said the incident happened at Excel Academy, a child development center, on Aug. 24.

Authorities have not released any further immediate information on the situation but said Lashway and McCall had been charged with two counts of cruelty to children.

Excel Academy shared on social media, “It is unfortunate that people, sometimes, make poor and dangerous decisions.”

The center also said that parents could contact administrators if they had any further concerns regarding the situation.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

