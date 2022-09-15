Road closures begin for Louisville music festivals at Ky. Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville is now welcoming various music and entertainment acts for Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life, and various roads have been closed in preparation for the events.

The following road closures and road restrictions will be taking place throughout the duration of Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life. Specific dates and times are listed below:

Road Closure from 9/05– 9/30

Phillips Lane from Preston Hwy to Freedom Way

Road Restricted (Business, hotels, residents and ride-share access only) from 9/23 to 9/26

Phillips Lane from Crittenden Dr to Freedom Way

Ramp Closures each day from 9/15 to 9/18 and 9/22 to 9/25 - 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m

I-264 Eastbound Ramp to Phillips Lane / KY Expo Center Gate 1

I-264 Westbound Ramp to Phillips Lane / KY Expo Center Gate 1

I-65 Northbound Ramp to Phillips Lane / KY Expo Center Gate 1

I-65 Southbound Ramp to Phillips Lane / KY Expo Center Gate 1

Ramp Closure each night from 9/15 to 9/18 and 9/22 to 9/25 - 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

I-65 S/B Ramp to Crittenden Drive

No Stopping Anytime on both sides of the following streets from 9/15 to 9/18 and 9/22 to 9/25

Phillips Lane from Freedom Way to Crittenden

Crittenden Drive from Phillips to I-65

Monarch Drive from Phillips to Manning

Manning Road from Preston to Gate 7

KFEC Gate 6 Drive from Preston to I-65 Overpass

Emberson from Phillips to End

James Rd from Phillips to End

No Stopping Anytime on the south side of the following streets from 9/15 to 9/18 and 9/22 to 9/25

Hart Ave from Preston to End

Union Ave from Preston to End

Larue Ave from Preston to End

Wolfe Ave from Preston to End

Bourbon Ave from Preston to End

Belmar Ave from Preston to train trestle

Short Street from Preston to Fayette

Short Street from Henderson to End

Morgan Ave from Preston to Roosevelt

Springdale Ave from Roosevelt to End

Farmdale Ave from Curtis to End

Lucas Ave from Curtis to Farmdale

Keller Ave from Preston to Lupino

No Stopping Anytime on the west side of the following streets from 9/15 to 9/18 and 9/22 to 9/25

Fayette Ave from Hart to Union

Fayette Ave from Union to Wolfe

Fayette Ave from Wolfe to Morgan

Franklin Ave from Larue to End (south of Morgan)

Henderson from Belmar to Morgan

Curtis Ave from Farmdale to Lucas

Roosevelt Ave from Morgan to End (south of Lucas)

Alley west of Roosevelt from Springdale to Farmdale

Lupino Rd from Keller to End

No Stopping Anytime on the north side of the following streets from 9/15 to 9/18 and 9/22 to 9/25

Jefferson Ct from Preston to End

Bourbon & Beyond will take place from Sept. 15 through Sept. 18 at the Highlands Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center. The festival will be welcoming more than 50 artists across three stages, including Pearl Jam, Kings of Leon, Alanis Morissette, Jack White and more.

In addition, Bourbon & Beyond will also be offering a number of bourbon and culinary experiences. A full schedule and how to purchase tickets can be found here.

One week later, Louder Than Life will be heading to the Highlands Festival Grounds from Sept. 22 through Sept. 25. Performing acts include the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Slipknot, Nine Inch Nails, KISS and more.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

