Road closures begin for Louisville music festivals at Ky. Expo Center

Road closures have begun for Louisville's Bourbon and Beyond and Louder Than Life festivals.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville is now welcoming various music and entertainment acts for Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life, and various roads have been closed in preparation for the events.

The following road closures and road restrictions will be taking place throughout the duration of Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life. Specific dates and times are listed below:

Road Closure from 9/05– 9/30

  • Phillips Lane from Preston Hwy to Freedom Way

Road Restricted (Business, hotels, residents and ride-share access only) from 9/23 to 9/26

  • Phillips Lane from Crittenden Dr to Freedom Way

Ramp Closures each day from 9/15 to 9/18 and 9/22 to 9/25 - 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m

  • I-264 Eastbound Ramp to Phillips Lane / KY Expo Center Gate 1
  • I-264 Westbound Ramp to Phillips Lane / KY Expo Center Gate 1
  • I-65 Northbound Ramp to Phillips Lane / KY Expo Center Gate 1
  • I-65 Southbound Ramp to Phillips Lane / KY Expo Center Gate 1

Ramp Closure each night from 9/15 to 9/18 and 9/22 to 9/25 - 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

  • I-65 S/B Ramp to Crittenden Drive

No Stopping Anytime on both sides of the following streets from 9/15 to 9/18 and 9/22 to 9/25

  • Phillips Lane from Freedom Way to Crittenden
  • Crittenden Drive from Phillips to I-65
  • Monarch Drive from Phillips to Manning
  • Manning Road from Preston to Gate 7
  • KFEC Gate 6 Drive from Preston to I-65 Overpass
  • Emberson from Phillips to End
  • James Rd from Phillips to End

No Stopping Anytime on the south side of the following streets from 9/15 to 9/18 and 9/22 to 9/25

  • Hart Ave from Preston to End
  • Union Ave from Preston to End
  • Larue Ave from Preston to End
  • Wolfe Ave from Preston to End
  • Bourbon Ave from Preston to End
  • Belmar Ave from Preston to train trestle
  • Short Street from Preston to Fayette
  • Short Street from Henderson to End
  • Morgan Ave from Preston to Roosevelt
  • Springdale Ave from Roosevelt to End
  • Farmdale Ave from Curtis to End
  • Lucas Ave from Curtis to Farmdale
  • Keller Ave from Preston to Lupino

No Stopping Anytime on the west side of the following streets from 9/15 to 9/18 and 9/22 to 9/25

  • Fayette Ave from Hart to Union
  • Fayette Ave from Union to Wolfe
  • Fayette Ave from Wolfe to Morgan
  • Franklin Ave from Larue to End (south of Morgan)
  • Henderson from Belmar to Morgan
  • Curtis Ave from Farmdale to Lucas
  • Roosevelt Ave from Morgan to End (south of Lucas)
  • Alley west of Roosevelt from Springdale to Farmdale
  • Lupino Rd from Keller to End

No Stopping Anytime on the north side of the following streets from 9/15 to 9/18 and 9/22 to 9/25

  • Jefferson Ct from Preston to End

Bourbon & Beyond will take place from Sept. 15 through Sept. 18 at the Highlands Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center. The festival will be welcoming more than 50 artists across three stages, including Pearl Jam, Kings of Leon, Alanis Morissette, Jack White and more.

In addition, Bourbon & Beyond will also be offering a number of bourbon and culinary experiences. A full schedule and how to purchase tickets can be found here.

One week later, Louder Than Life will be heading to the Highlands Festival Grounds from Sept. 22 through Sept. 25. Performing acts include the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Slipknot, Nine Inch Nails, KISS and more.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

