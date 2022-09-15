Contact Troubleshooters
Sheriff shows video of female inmate admitting she was pressured to lie about assault

A female inmate admits she was pressured to lie about being assaulted.
A female inmate admits she was pressured to lie about being assaulted.(WAVE)
By David Ochoa
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Clark County, Ind. (WAVE) - Several women said they were assaulted in the Clark County Jail in Indiana back in October.

They filed a lawsuit against Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel and other officers.

The lawsuit claims a former jail officer gave male inmates a key that allowed them to get inside the female inmates’ housing pod, which led to the assault claims.

But a video posted by Noel on Wednesday shows a female inmate admitting she was pressured to lie.

Noel has a website dedicated to quote what he calls “the facts.” He updates it with pictures and videos of what he says actually happened on the night of the incident.

On Wednesday, he posted what he calls a bombshell.

Noel claims the video shows an interview with a woman who was in jail on Oct. 24, 2021, which is the night of the incident.

In the video, the woman claims she was told to lie.

“She’s telling me not to talk to nobody. Not even nobody in the pod,” the woman said.

Former jail officer David Lowe, the one accused of selling keys to male inmates, worked at the jail before he was arrested.

That’s when the female inmates say they were harassed, assaulted and raped.

But the female inmate being interviewed by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said she was told several women had filed major lawsuits against the jail and everyone should stick to the story.

“She wanted me to tell them that some guy pushed me down, threatened me, and I started hyperventilating, and he left when I started hyperventilating. And that I’m having nightmares from this, and I can’t sleep and have headaches and all,” the woman said.

She admits none of it is true.

“Just to be clear, though, none of that happened, correct?” The detective asked.

“None of that happened,” the woman answered.

The inmate took it a step further. She claimed none of the assaults ever happened.

“When all the men did leave the pod, nobody ever said anything that ‘I was raped,’ ‘I was sexually assaulted,’ ‘I was beaten up,’ ‘I was forced to do this?’” The detective asked.

“Nope. None of that started until they said they got caught. When Lowe got arrested, and they got busted, that’s when all that come up,” she answered.

She said the male and female inmates were even making plans for the next time.

“They was all talking about meeting, you know, when they would come back the next night.”

WAVE News reached out to the attorneys for the female inmates for a response to the new video, but we haven’t heard anything back.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

