Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Simmons College hosts ‘Old School’ celebration

The new building will be called the Ida B. Wells Hall.
The new building will be called the Ida B. Wells Hall.(WAVE 3 News)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Simmons College of Kentucky dedicated and unveiled the new name of the “Old Central High School” Building Thursday.

According to the college, the new building will be called the Ida B. Wells Hall.

This building is known for being the birthplace of black education in Kentucky, known locally as the “Old Central High School.”

Simmons’ story is similar to the Louisville Central High School. The high school was dedicated in 1873, was the first, locally and publicly funded school for African Americans in the state of Kentucky.

The Ida B. Wells Hall will return to the original purpose it once carried and will be a hub for black education in the city.

To watch the full dedication for the Ida B. Wells Hall, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is listed in critical condition following a workplace accident near Jeffersontown on...
Man seriously injured in workplace accident at South Hurstbourne Pkwy. restaurant
Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname,...
‘Please do not refer to me as The Bogus Beggar’: Gary Thompson out of jail and back at it
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Hailee Reed, arrested and charged with terroristic threatening first degree.
UPDATE: Woman arrested following WKU bomb threat
A gas station in the Portland neighborhood in Louisville is in the city’s crosshairs.
Boone’s appealing order to vacate

Latest News

The Grammy-nominated violinist is back in Kentucky to open for the Louisville Orchestra.
Louisville Orchestra welcomes back Grammy-nominated violinist
WAVE Country can help more than 500 charities in our area get the money they need to help others.
Give For Good: Imagination Library of Louisville
A new treatment called cellular therapy will take patients immune cells and modify them to...
UofL Health holds Lymphoma Awareness Day virtual discussion
Louisville’s Whitney Austin founded the organization after being injured in a mass shooting on...
Give for Good Louisville underway, benefiting organizations like Whitney/Strong