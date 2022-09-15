Simmons College hosts ‘Old School’ celebration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Simmons College of Kentucky dedicated and unveiled the new name of the “Old Central High School” Building Thursday.

According to the college, the new building will be called the Ida B. Wells Hall.

This building is known for being the birthplace of black education in Kentucky, known locally as the “Old Central High School.”

Simmons’ story is similar to the Louisville Central High School. The high school was dedicated in 1873, was the first, locally and publicly funded school for African Americans in the state of Kentucky.

The Ida B. Wells Hall will return to the original purpose it once carried and will be a hub for black education in the city.

To watch the full dedication for the Ida B. Wells Hall, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.