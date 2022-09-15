Contact Troubleshooters
St. Vincent de Paul Louisville men’s shelter eliminates checking in policy

This allows men to stay 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
This allows men to stay 24 hours a day, seven days a week.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - St. Vincent de Paul Louisville men’s emergency shelter, Ozanam Inn, has eliminated check-in and check-outs.

This allows men to stay 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The organization said this move provides men with more stability and make the goal of finding permanent housing a bit easier.

Up to 50 men can stay at the Ozanam Inn. There are 40 congregate spaces and 10 private spaces.

Men staying overnight need to sign in and out every time that they leave, but they can leave belongings, have a small locker space and come and go as they need to.

“Sometimes you can look at someone and be like, ‘wow, they have everything they own on their back, they must not have housing,’ and that’s a really stigmatizing thing sometimes,” St. Vincent de Paul Louisville CEO Jennifer Clark said. “So I think that now that we have storage for people and the ability for them to stay in all day, is just a really another way that St. Vincent de Paul gives dignity to the people that we serve and it’s the kind of service that we want to provide.”

Ozanam Inn is the first emergency shelter in Louisville with no check-in and check-out times and staying 24 hours a day.

