UofL Health holds Lymphoma Awareness Day virtual discussion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville Health recognized Lymphoma Awareness Day on Thursday by hosting a virtual event to talk about the signs and symptoms of the disease.

Dr. Mohamed Hegazi, an oncologist with UofL Health, spoke about to watch out for.

He said lymphoma is a cancer that can affect lymph nodes, thymus glands, bone marrow and spleens.

Hegazi did mentioned a new break through in the fight against lymphoma.

A new treatment called cellular therapy will take patients immune cells and modify them to fight cancer cells. Hegazi seemed hopeful for this new treatment.

“This is a huge promise that we here at the University of Louisville are working in our JMP facility developing products of that kind, and working on bringing this service so it’s available for all our patients in the community,” Hegazi said.

Hegazi also mentioned that about 25% of all cured lymphoma patients experience cancer later in their life.

