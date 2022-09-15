Contact Troubleshooters
What you need to know for Bourbon & Beyond 2022

Thousands coming to Louisville ready to rock and spend money as Bourbon & Beyond returns
Thousands coming to Louisville ready to rock and spend money as Bourbon & Beyond returns(WAVE 3)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bourbon & Beyond 2022 is less than 24 hours away, but there are still some things to know before you go.

The festival will run from Thursday through Sunday at the Highland Festival Grounds at The Kentucky Expo Center.

Passes are still shipping, so if you don’t have yours yet, make sure to bring your order ID number and photo ID. That way you can get a wristband at the front box office.

All parking lots at the Kentucky Exposition Center open Thursday at 8 a.m. and you cannot park overnight. Gates open at 11:30 a.m.

There are also restrictions on what kind of bags and chairs you can bring.

Those attending can download the official festival app.

For more on Bourbon & Beyond 2022, click or tap here.

