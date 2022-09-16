Contact Troubleshooters
5 individuals charged, 4 arrested in connection to New Albany murder, home invasion

Officials in New Albany made several arrests in connection to the death of a 25-year-old man...
Officials in New Albany made several arrests in connection to the death of a 25-year-old man during a home invasion in early September.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Officials in New Albany made several arrests in connection to the death of a 25-year-old man during a home invasion in early September.

New Albany Police announced the arrests of 21-year-old Cortlen Barry, from Louisville; 22-year-old Hannah Cushing, from Louisville; 19-year-old Zakarion Peters and a 17-year-old unnamed juvenile from New Albany.

Charges are also being brought against an additional individual accused of involvement in the incident, Demetrius Roberts, according to Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane.

Police said all individuals have been charged with murder, burglary and robbery.

The incident occurred on September 1 around 1:57 a.m., according to New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey. Officers responded to a home in the 1300 block of Beechwood Avenue on reports of a home invasion and shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Dajour Drones shot and killed outside in an alleyway near the home. Bailey said he was confirmed dead due to a single gunshot wound.

A witness told police they had seen multiple men enter Drones’ home that night. Police later discovered evidence of a robbery and assault against Drones the night of the shooting.

“We wouldn’t be here today without the hard work of the New Albany Police Department,” Lane said on Friday. “I want to commend Chief Bailey and the detectives who worked on this case. While many of you were sleeping, they were up night after night pursuing leads, and I want to commend them for that.”

