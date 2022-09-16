All lanes blocked on I-64 East near Blankenbaker Parkway after injury accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers can expect delays after a crash on I-64 East shut down both lanes Friday morning.

According to Louisville Metrosafe, the crash was reported around 7:49 a.m. just past Blankenbaker Parkway at mile marker 18.4.

TRIMARC said at least two cars were involved. Lanes are estimated to be closed for at least one hour, according to TRIMARC.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.