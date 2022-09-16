Contact Troubleshooters
Changes to Cardinal Stadium ahead of UofL’s home opener

UofL Athletics is rolling out some changes to the fan experience at Cardinal Stadium for the 2022 football season.(WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Athletics is rolling out some changes to the fan experience at Cardinal Stadium for the 2022 football season.

Fans will notice the first change when they walk through metal detectors instead of metal-detection wands being used.

Tickets are virtual, and can be downloaded on the wallet app on your phone. People will scan their own phones as they walk through the gate.

The stadium also has upgraded Wi-Fi.

Grab-and-go concession stands will speed up the lines for drinks. The Angel’s Envy Bourbon Club also added a couple of new bars and a private speakeasy.

Lottie Stockwell, Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Relations, said these changes will help make things quicker and easier on fans.

“You’re always gathering ideas from different leagues, pro leagues, what different schools are doing,” Stockwell explained. “We really did a concerted effort to do an expanded fan-feedback program all of last season and so it really gave us a launch pad for everything that we worked on in the off-season.”

UofL Football’s first home game of the season will take place Friday night at 7:30 p.m. against Florida State.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

