Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Chick-fil-A employee recognized for heroic actions to thwart carjacking attempt

Authorities say the suspect approached a woman as she was getting her baby out of her car and demanded her keys. (OKALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE via CNN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A Chick-fil-A employee in Florida is being recognized for his heroic efforts to help a mom with a baby avoid a potential carjacking.

Mykel Gordon ran to a woman who was screaming for help when authorities say William Branch, 43, approached her wielding a stick and demanding her keys.

When she didn’t comply, Branch grabbed the keys from the waistband of her pants, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Gordon was punched in the face as he fought Branch to the ground, authorities said.

The Chick-fil-A employee was not seriously injured in the incident, part of which was captured on video by a witness.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office honored Gordon with a Community Service award, a special coin and a personal thank you for his quick response to seeing someone in danger.

“We’re grateful for the courage of people like Mykel,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook.

Branch was charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery. According to Gordon, he had been involved in another incident shortly before the carjacking attempt.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobbie Spencer, 37, charged with child molestation
Woman arrested on child molestation charges
WAVE News is working to learn the reason behind the firing and certification loss.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy fired
One man is listed in critical condition following a workplace accident near Jeffersontown on...
Man seriously injured in workplace accident at South Hurstbourne Pkwy. restaurant
Officials are investigating the death of a 7-year-old child who died while in foster care in...
Coroner releases cause, manner of death for Louisville 7-year-old who died in foster care
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights

Latest News

Authorities say Joseph Farkas has been arrested for animal cruelty in Florida.
Sheriff calls man ‘evil’ in animal cruelty case for intentionally starving dogs
A Kroger store in New Albany will be permanently closing its doors this October.
Southern Indiana Kroger announces permanent closure
People stand in a queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the...
King stands vigil; wait to see queen’s coffin hits 24 hours
FILE - President Joe Biden and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are set to meet Friday...
Biden calls South Africa a vital voice despite Russia stance