Family still looking for answers after loved one’s murder two years ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than two years later, a Louisville family is looking for answers after the murder of a loved one and say they’re getting no help from police.

Ronald O’Brien was shot and killed just down the street from his home in the Hazelwood neighborhood in July of 2020.

His family says they haven’t gotten many updates about the case since then, and all their concerns are not being addressed.

O’Brien’s mom, Jessie Herald, keeps a notebook with everyone she’s ever talked to at LMPD about her son’s case. She’s called just about everyone up and down the ranks, and says she always gets the same response, “We’ll call you back.”

But she says those calls never come.

“Until we catch him, we’re scared,” Jessie Herald said.

Herald is still distraught after getting no answers about her son’s murder.

“Not a thing. Not even a call to say ‘I’m so sorry, but we ain’t found out nothing,” Herald said.

O’Brien was shot twice in the leg on July 6 of 2020. The bullets severed an artery and he died from the blood loss.

His family felt there was something off about the investigation since day one.

“And they’re screaming, screaming at me, ‘You just drove through a crime scene! You just drove through a crime scene!’ There wasn’t any tape,” Misty O’Brien, Ronald’s sister said. “Apparently I drove through my brother’s blood.”

Jessie Herald says no one told her that her son died. She had to find out from her daughter.

Herald told WAVE News it took a month for anyone from LMPD to even get in contact with her.

Now over two years later, the family says things haven’t gotten any better.

“I’ve got names and dates, I’ve called them. I’ve called Metro, I’ve called them all. Police chief, she ain’t called back. I can tell you the ladies I’ve talked to. And nothing,” Herald said.

WAVE reached out to LMPD about O’Brien’s case. We told them about Herald trying to contact them and asked for any information about the case.

We told the family their response. But first we asked them to guess what they told us.

O’Brien’s mom, sister, and daughter all answered at once, guessing that LMPD was “working on it.” And they were all correct.

LMPD told WAVE, “This is still an open and active investigation. Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the anonymous crime tip hot line.”

It’s not just about getting closure. The whole family is scarred.

“My daughter’s scared to go out after dark, I don’t go anywhere, I’ve had to go the doctors so much, it’s caused me to have tremors,” Herald said. “His daughter doesn’t go anywhere, she’s always at home.”

The family is still holding out hope that O’Brien’s killer will be found.

They still decorate a memorial for him every holiday and they’re not giving up on his case.

