Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Family still looking for answers after loved one’s murder two years ago

Ronald O'Brien, Jr., 41, died after being shot on the night of July 6, 2020. After being shot,...
Ronald O'Brien, Jr., 41, died after being shot on the night of July 6, 2020. After being shot, O'Brien went to a home on Woodruff Avenue for help(Source: Family of Ronald O'Brien, Jr.)
By David Ochoa
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than two years later, a Louisville family is looking for answers after the murder of a loved one and say they’re getting no help from police.

Ronald O’Brien was shot and killed just down the street from his home in the Hazelwood neighborhood in July of 2020.

His family says they haven’t gotten many updates about the case since then, and all their concerns are not being addressed.

O’Brien’s mom, Jessie Herald, keeps a notebook with everyone she’s ever talked to at LMPD about her son’s case. She’s called just about everyone up and down the ranks, and says she always gets the same response, “We’ll call you back.”

But she says those calls never come.

“Until we catch him, we’re scared,” Jessie Herald said.

Herald is still distraught after getting no answers about her son’s murder.

“Not a thing. Not even a call to say ‘I’m so sorry, but we ain’t found out nothing,” Herald said.

O’Brien was shot twice in the leg on July 6 of 2020. The bullets severed an artery and he died from the blood loss.

His family felt there was something off about the investigation since day one.

“And they’re screaming, screaming at me, ‘You just drove through a crime scene! You just drove through a crime scene!’ There wasn’t any tape,” Misty O’Brien, Ronald’s sister said. “Apparently I drove through my brother’s blood.”

Jessie Herald says no one told her that her son died. She had to find out from her daughter.

Herald told WAVE News it took a month for anyone from LMPD to even get in contact with her.

Now over two years later, the family says things haven’t gotten any better.

“I’ve got names and dates, I’ve called them. I’ve called Metro, I’ve called them all. Police chief, she ain’t called back. I can tell you the ladies I’ve talked to. And nothing,” Herald said.

WAVE reached out to LMPD about O’Brien’s case. We told them about Herald trying to contact them and asked for any information about the case.

We told the family their response. But first we asked them to guess what they told us.

O’Brien’s mom, sister, and daughter all answered at once, guessing that LMPD was “working on it.” And they were all correct.

LMPD told WAVE, “This is still an open and active investigation. Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the anonymous crime tip hot line.”

It’s not just about getting closure. The whole family is scarred.

“My daughter’s scared to go out after dark, I don’t go anywhere, I’ve had to go the doctors so much, it’s caused me to have tremors,” Herald said. “His daughter doesn’t go anywhere, she’s always at home.”

The family is still holding out hope that O’Brien’s killer will be found.

They still decorate a memorial for him every holiday and they’re not giving up on his case.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is listed in critical condition following a workplace accident near Jeffersontown on...
Man seriously injured in workplace accident at South Hurstbourne Pkwy. restaurant
Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname,...
‘Please do not refer to me as The Bogus Beggar’: Gary Thompson out of jail and back at it
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
A gas station in the Portland neighborhood in Louisville is in the city’s crosshairs.
Boone’s appealing order to vacate
Hailee Reed, arrested and charged with terroristic threatening first degree.
UPDATE: Woman arrested following WKU bomb threat

Latest News

Bobbie Spencer, 37, charged with child molestation
Woman arrested on child molestation charges
WAVE Country can help more than 500 charities in our area get the money they need to help others.
Give For Good: The Greatest Two Minutes in Giving
A proposal before Metro Council would allow fines and other actions against homeless people and...
Needs of neighbors versus needs of homeless stir debate in Metro Council
Kevon Lawless is accused of killing three-year-old Trinity Randolph and her father, Brandon...
Man accused of killing 3-year-old and her father enters first day of trial