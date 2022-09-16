FORECAST: Get ready for a sunny and very warm weekend!

WEATHER HEADLINES

Heating up over the weekend to around 90 degrees

Dry weekend, but watching for a few thunderstorms Monday

Very warm this weekend but even hotter next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday night looks to be another pleasant one with just a few passing clouds overnight with lows in the 60s.

Abundant sunshine is back into the forecast on Saturday as highs climb closer to 90°. Despite the rising temperatures, humidity remains low and that will keep all outdoor activities in good shape!

Another mainly clear sky is on tap for Saturday night with lows generally in the 60s. Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. Highs will sit in the 80s; parts of the Louisville Metro could touch 90°.

We’ll be watching Monday for a complex of thunderstorms to the north that will either approach that afternoon or weaken/re-develop once again into our area.

It is still early so we have time to fine-tune the outlook so stay close to the forecast updates!

Copyright 2022 WAVE News. All rights reserved.