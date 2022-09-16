Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Get ready for a sunny and very warm weekend!

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heating up over the weekend to around 90 degrees
  • Dry weekend, but watching for a few thunderstorms Monday
  • Very warm this weekend but even hotter next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday night looks to be another pleasant one with just a few passing clouds overnight with lows in the 60s.

Abundant sunshine is back into the forecast on Saturday as highs climb closer to 90°. Despite the rising temperatures, humidity remains low and that will keep all outdoor activities in good shape!

Another mainly clear sky is on tap for Saturday night with lows generally in the 60s. Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. Highs will sit in the 80s; parts of the Louisville Metro could touch 90°.

We’ll be watching Monday for a complex of thunderstorms to the north that will either approach that afternoon or weaken/re-develop once again into our area.

It is still early so we have time to fine-tune the outlook so stay close to the forecast updates!

Copyright 2022 WAVE News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Friday, September 16, 2022

Most Read

One man is listed in critical condition following a workplace accident near Jeffersontown on...
Man seriously injured in workplace accident at South Hurstbourne Pkwy. restaurant
Bobbie Spencer, 37, charged with child molestation
Woman arrested on child molestation charges
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
WAVE News is working to learn the reason behind the firing and certification loss.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy fired
Officials are investigating the death of a 7-year-old child who died while in foster care in...
Coroner releases cause, manner of death for Louisville 7-year-old who died in foster care

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Friday, September 16, 2022
2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/16
2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/15
WAVE 6 P.m. Weather - Wednesday, September 14, 2022
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Wednesday, September 14, 2022