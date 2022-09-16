Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Sunny and warm setup into the weekend

WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Friday, September 16, 2022
By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs will reach close to 90° this weekend
  • Watching Monday for some gusty t-storms that may impact part of the area
  • A surge of mid-90s likely by next Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of sunshine and just a couple of degrees warmer this afternoon with highs well into the 80s.

We’ll keep some clouds overhead tonight as temperatures fall into the 60s for lows. Abundant sunshine is back into the forecast on Saturday as highs climb closer to 90°.

Despite the rising temperatures, humidity remains low. We’ll keep skies clear Saturday night as lows return to the 60s.

A weak cold front will settle into the area Monday.

With a more humid atmosphere than in previous days, there will be some fuel for thunderstorms to work with. We’ll watch the trends carefully on this as we head through the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Friday, September 16, 2022
WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Friday, September 16, 2022

Most Read

One man is listed in critical condition following a workplace accident near Jeffersontown on...
Man seriously injured in workplace accident at South Hurstbourne Pkwy. restaurant
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Officials are investigating the death of a 7-year-old child who died while in foster care in...
Coroner releases cause, manner of death for Louisville 7-year-old who died in foster care
Scientists say the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species.
Scientists say you should smash this insect if you see it in the Bluegrass
WAVE News is working to learn the reason behind the firing and certification loss.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy fired

Latest News

2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/16
WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Friday, September 16, 2022
WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Friday, September 16, 2022
2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/15
WAVE 6 P.m. Weather - Wednesday, September 14, 2022
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Wednesday, September 14, 2022