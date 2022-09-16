FORECAST: Sunny and warm setup into the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Highs will reach close to 90° this weekend

Watching Monday for some gusty t-storms that may impact part of the area

A surge of mid-90s likely by next Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of sunshine and just a couple of degrees warmer this afternoon with highs well into the 80s.

We’ll keep some clouds overhead tonight as temperatures fall into the 60s for lows. Abundant sunshine is back into the forecast on Saturday as highs climb closer to 90°.

Despite the rising temperatures, humidity remains low. We’ll keep skies clear Saturday night as lows return to the 60s.

A weak cold front will settle into the area Monday.

With a more humid atmosphere than in previous days, there will be some fuel for thunderstorms to work with. We’ll watch the trends carefully on this as we head through the weekend.

