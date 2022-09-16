FORECAST: Warm and sunny weekend ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

Patchy fog this morning

Highs will reach close to 90° this weekend

Dry weather sticks around until early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunny and warm today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Some clouds roll in during the late afternoon and evening, however, we will stay dry.

We’ll keep some clouds overhead tonight as temperatures fall into the 60s for lows.

Abundant sunshine is back into the forecast on Saturday as highs climb closer to 90°. Despite the rising temperatures, humidity remains low.

We’ll keep skies clear Saturday night as lows return to the 60s.

Highs reach near 90° on Sunday. A system diving down on Monday brings slight rain chances back into the forecast. The heat really ramps up for the middle of next week; highs in the low 90s are expected.

