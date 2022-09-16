Goode Weather Blog 9/16

Remaining very quiet today with lots of sunshine with highs about 1-2 degrees warmer. Which would put SDF at about 86/87 later on.

We will keep the theme going into the weekend with a gradual increase in some of higher cloud deck by Sunday. Highs will keep inching closer to 90 during this time.

The front that drops down Monday still look limited on how far south it can make it but is starting to get a potent look to it based on some of the closer-range modeling now able to “see” it. PWATs look to increase over 1.6″ , with over 1000 J/kg on CAPE, SRH values coming in around 200 with LR averaging into the 6-7 range. Some of this action could develop from outflows from earlier storms in Central IN. Decided to increase pops a bit for northern sections as it unclear if anything to get too far south.

This could get outlooked by SPC in future updates so we will be watching this for a potential Alert Day setup.

After this mini-front drama, we see thicknesses increase to really ramp up the heat for part of Tuesday but especially Wednesday. The lack of rain is about all we can go on for now with the forecast highs with Monday potentially changing the heat impacts. Having said that, an increase up to 95 seems to make sense for our next move.

The modeling then handles the first day/weekend of fall differently. GFS wants to be progressive enough to push through a low off the NE coast which would then allow for the next low to slow/stall as it arrives over that weekend. That would shorten any significant drop in temperatures.

EURO is slower with the Nova Scotia low and allows for a mainly “dry” cold front that will usher in some cooler for that weekend.

In either case, we just have to wait to see what TC Fiona does during this time. A classic area of heating may take place as it gets closer.

In other words, low confidence for sure on how the first few days of Autumn will be spent with several features on the map that can swing the pendulum.

