Greater Clark County Schools announces new $100M strategic plan

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - Thousands of Greater Clark County students will soon have two new spaces to learn and a new natatorium.

All the construction plans are part of Greater Clark County School’s five-year facility plan.

Two new elementary schools will replace four of their oldest buildings in the district.

”Old buildings that were very expensive to maintain, repair and that’s sort of why we went that direction,” GCCS Superintendent Mark Laughner said. “One of the elementary schools will be built in Charlestown. It will be built on the current Jonathon Jennings property. And the other elementary school will be built in Jeffersonville on the current Wilson property.”

The district will combine Thomas Jefferson and Wilson Elementary for one of the new schools. The other will combine Pleasant Ridge and Jonathan Jennings elementary schools.

Laughner said projected costs were $80 million, now they expect it to cost over $100 million due to inflation.

Features include media centers, an indoor slide and open windows. In addition Laughter said frosted and bulletproof windows will be strategically placed for safety.

Another part of the new plan will be Jeffersonville High School’s new natatorium. The building will include a upgraded 50-meter stretch pool with the capacity to hold over 1,000 fans.

Laughner said the current pool is 50 years old and only has six lanes.

”Youth swimmers will be able to use that, adult swimmers will be able to come in and swim laps to stay in good health,” Laughner said. “We’ve talked to hospitals and physical therapy businesses.”

GCCS hopes to begin construction on the pool next summer.

They plan to start construction on the schools in March and hope to have everything completed by summer 2025.

