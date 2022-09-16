Contact Troubleshooters
Kevon Lawless Trial: Witness admits to setting up victim before he and daughter were killed

Kevon Lawless watched as one witness took the stand to talk about what happened leading up to...
Kevon Lawless watched as one witness took the stand to talk about what happened leading up to the deadly shooting.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Trial continued Friday for Kevon Lawless, charged with the murder of Brandon Waddles and his 3-year-old daughter, Trinity Randolph, in August 2020.

Lawless watched as one witness, who WAVE News is not identifying, took the stand to talk about what happened leading up to the deadly shooting.

The female witness admitted to texting Waddles to “come outside,” even though she was not there.

At the time, the witness was 17-year-old. She has already been convicted of facilitating murder in juvenile court.

In court Friday, she told the court she helped Lawless in some kind of ploy to go after Waddles.

“You helped set up somebody to have something bad happen?” Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Ryane Conroy asked.

“Yes,” the witness answered.

“What did you set him up to have happen?” Conroy followed.

“Set him up to get robbed,” the witness replied.

Prosecution also showed police body cam footage of her allegedly on the phone with Lawless.

She later admitted to hearing gunshots while on the phone with Lawless on the day in question.

She testified that in return for her participation, she was supposed to receive money.

In juvenile court, she was given 60 hours of volunteering in a deal with the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

