Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD officer finds man injured on I-264 East near Breckenridge Lane

(KTTC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after he was found injured late Thursday night.

Just before midnight, an off-duty Louisville officer was driving on I-264 East near the Breckenridge Lane overpass when they were flagged down by a driver who was pulled over.

LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said the car had several bullet holes and the driver had been injured by the glass.

Early investigation revealed the shooting may have happened on I-264 East near Poplar Level Road. The man was taken to University Hospital with injuries officials believe are not serious.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobbie Spencer, 37, charged with child molestation
Woman arrested on child molestation charges
WAVE News is working to learn the reason behind the firing and certification loss.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy fired
One man is listed in critical condition following a workplace accident near Jeffersontown on...
Man seriously injured in workplace accident at South Hurstbourne Pkwy. restaurant
Officials are investigating the death of a 7-year-old child who died while in foster care in...
Coroner releases cause, manner of death for Louisville 7-year-old who died in foster care
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights

Latest News

A Kroger store in New Albany will be permanently closing its doors this October.
Southern Indiana Kroger announces permanent closure
Skye, a 6-year-old yellow lab trained in narcotics and tracking, was donated to the Edinburgh...
New K-9 officer donated to Indiana police department in honor of fallen officer
Officials in New Albany made several arrests in connection to the death of a 25-year-old man...
5 individuals charged, 4 arrested in connection to New Albany murder, home invasion
UofL Athletics is rolling out some changes to the fan experience at Cardinal Stadium for the...
Changes to Cardinal Stadium ahead of UofL’s home opener
Anyone looking to add a furry friend to their household will be able to adopt for free, the...
Louisville Metro Animal Services waives adoption fees after shelter reaches capacity