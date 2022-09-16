Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD officer finds man shot on I-264 East near Breckenridge Lane

(KTTC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after he was found shot late Thursday night.

Just before midnight, an off-duty Louisville officer was driving on I-264 East near the Breckenridge Lane overpass when they were flagged down by a driver who was pulled over.

LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said the car had several bullet holes and the driver had been shot.

Early investigation revealed the shooting may have happened on I-264 East near Poplar Level Road. The man was taken to University Hospital with injuries officials believe are not serious.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

