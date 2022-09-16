Louisville Metro Animal Services waives adoption fees after shelter reaches capacity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Anyone looking to add a furry friend to their household will be able to adopt for free, the Louisville Metro Animal Services recently announced.

LMAS said on Thursday it is operating at full capacity and is looking to find forever homes for pets as they take in more stray pets.

All cats, kittens, dogs and puppies will have adoption fees waived in addition to reclaim fees for unclaimed pets. The shelter said dog adoptions will also include a large bag of food.

Over the past two weeks, LMAS has taken in more than 300 stray cats and dogs.

“Shelters nationwide are struggling and we really need community members to foster or adopt a dog,” Ashley Book, interim shelter director said in a release. “Maintaining our No-Kill status takes a village, and our city shelter can’t do it without you. We’re asking owners who are searching for a missing pet to visit the shelter. If you are planning to add a new four-legged friend to your family, make Animal House Adoption Center your first stop.”

Pets will also be spayed or neutered, as well as microchipped and vaccinated.

While adoption fees are waived, there will still be a review and approval process. Jefferson County residents will also need to purchase a one-year renewable pet license.

LMAS’ Animal House Adoption Center is located at 3516 Newburg Road and is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. from Mondays through Thursdays and Saturdays, and open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays.

