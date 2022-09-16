Man charged with hunting death in Breckinridge County sentenced to probation

IRVINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was accused of shooting and killing another man while deer hunting will not spend any time in prison.

Christopher Stone pled guilty to reckless homicide on Wednesday in relation to the death of Nicholas Lee Ford back in Nov. 2017 while the men were deer hunting.

Kentucky State Police led the investigation into Ford’s death on Nov. 23, 2017.

Investigation revealed Stone and Ford were hunting near JE Haynes Road in Irvington when Stone’s rifle was discharged into an overgrown field where Ford was standing.

Ford was struck in the back and taken to the hospital where he later died.

Stone’s sentence was five years to be served on probation, and will have convicted felon listed on his record.

