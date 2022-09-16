Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Moms nationwide share Black daughters’ reactions to ‘The Little Mermaid’ clip

Young Black girls react to seeing a Black Ariel in 'The Little Mermaid' for the first time. (Source: @doveineambition22, @workingmama, @luxlewk /MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – After Disney released its first teaser trailer for the upcoming live action “The Little Mermaid” starring a Black actress as Ariel, parents shared their young Black daughters’ emotional reactions to seeing the mermaid for the first time.

Disney released the clip last week showing 22-year-old Halle Bailey as Ariel. The decision to cast a Black actress in the role has caused some uproar, with some arguing that Ariel in the original “The Little Mermaid” animated film is white with red hair.

But parents of young Black girls are taking to social media to show the positive impact a Black Ariel has already made on their daughters.

Halle Bailey stars as Ariel, the mermaid who gives up her voice to trade her fins for legs. (Source: Walt Disney Studios)

One Oregon mom shared a video on TikTok of her daughter watching the trailer for the first time, with the girl enthusiastically shouting, “She’s Black! Mama! She’s Black!”

Another mom in North Carolina shared a TikTok video of her daughter’s reaction, with the caption, “This made my whole entire day; she loves Ariel!!!” Her daughter watches the trailer with her jaw dropped and immediately says she wants to see the movie.

A mom in Georgia shared a TikTok video of her daughter saying, shocked, “She’s Black!” when seeing the clip for the first time.

Hundreds of similar videos have been shared, with comments on TikTok reading, “That right there is the reason ours babies need to see representation! That was such a beautiful moment for her!” and “I’ve been waiting my entire life for a little mermaid that looks like me.”

“The Little Mermaid” hits theaters May 26.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is listed in critical condition following a workplace accident near Jeffersontown on...
Man seriously injured in workplace accident at South Hurstbourne Pkwy. restaurant
Bobbie Spencer, 37, charged with child molestation
Woman arrested on child molestation charges
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
WAVE News is working to learn the reason behind the firing and certification loss.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy fired
Officials are investigating the death of a 7-year-old child who died while in foster care in...
Coroner releases cause, manner of death for Louisville 7-year-old who died in foster care

Latest News

New York Mets' catcher John Stearns is shown at spring training camp in St. Petersburg, Fla.,...
Former All-Star catcher John Stearns dies at 71
UofL Athletics is rolling out some changes to the fan experience at Cardinal Stadium for the...
Changes to Cardinal Stadium ahead of UofL’s home opener
A man, who is part of a group of immigrants that had just arrived, flashes a thumbs up...
Surprise is key part of migrant travel from Texas
Moms nationwide share Black daughters' reactions to seeing 'The Little Mermaid' clip