New K-9 donated to Indiana police department in honor of fallen officer

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana police department earned a new, fully trained K-9 officer in honor of a fallen sergeant.

Skye, a 6-year-old yellow lab trained in narcotics and tracking, was donated to the Edinburgh Police Department on Friday in honor of fallen Charlestown Police Sgt. Ben Bertram.

The 550 Foundation was created to carry on Bertram’s legacy in protecting and serving the community.

Bertram was killed in the line of duty during a pursuit on Dec. 12, 2018.

During the pursuit of a suspect who was allegedly driving a stolen car through Clark and Scott counties, Bertram’s car hit a tree. Officials confirmed Bertram died at the scene.

The nonprofit, which was established on Dec. 2021, provides K-9 officers to law enforcement agencies in Indiana in addition to free training and equipment.

On Friday, the president of the 550 Foundation, Sean Pendleton, said Bertram would be proud of what the nonprofit has accomplished.

”He’d be excited,” Pendleton said. “He’d be embarrassed because he wasn’t a guy about himself. He’d rather somebody else have the success, but he would say this is cool is what he’d say.”

“Our family is so excited to be a part of this,” Bertram’s sister Lindsey Wolff said, “and have something good come from something that is incredibly tragic.”

Skye has been on-duty with her new handler, Edinburgh Police officer Darren Koors, for around two weeks. Since then, Skye has assisted with eight arrests.

“Impressed isn’t the word,” Koors said. “I’m just astounded and beyond blessed. All I have to do is hold the leash. She does all the work for me, so she makes it easy for sure.”

