Security increased at Stonestreet Elementary after domestic incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of students at Stonestreet Elementary School after a domestic incident between two adults took place Friday.

In the letter sent from principal Donnie Boemker, the incident occurred off school property. An individual who came to the school for help is currently being evaluated.

Another individual believed to be involved was on the sidewalk outside the building Friday morning as students were being dropped off.

When school staff approached the person and asked why they were there, they left.

Stonestreet made the decision to temporarily increase security presence and as a precaution, School Safety Personnel will be on-site at dismissal today.

Police are still on campus investigating the incident that happened off school grounds.

Boemker said students were not in any danger and there was never any threat.

