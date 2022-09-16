Contact Troubleshooters
Southern Indiana Kroger announces permanent closure

A Kroger store in New Albany will be permanently closing its doors this October.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Kroger store in New Albany will be permanently closing its doors this October.

The location at 3400 Grant Line Road will be closing on Oct. 7, according to Kroger Associate Communications Manager Jessica Sharp.

Sharp talked with the News & Tribune on Friday, who confirmed the store was notified and that all 75 employees would have an opportunity to take positions at nearby locations.

The company said it would be focusing on two nearby New Albany Kroger locations, the Kroger Marketplace on 200 New Albany Plaza and the Kroger at 2864 Charlestown Road.

