Woman arrested on child molestation charges

Bobbie Spencer, 37, charged with child molestation
Bobbie Spencer, 37, charged with child molestation
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - A woman was arrested and charged with child molesting and other offenses on Wednesday.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Bobbie Jo Spencer, 37, was arrested by Spencer County Sheriff’s Deputies after a lengthy investigation where Spencer allegedly sexually molested several children.

Detectives were made aware of the allegations toward Spencer and when she was located in Spencer County they were able to interview her.

During the interview, detectives were able to corroborate the allegations made against her.

The investigation was presented to the Scott County Prosecutors Office and upon review, charges have been filed against her.

Bobbie Jo Spencer is facing three counts of child molestation, four counts of intimidation, one count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors, one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one count battery and one count of strangulation.

