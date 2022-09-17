Bullitt County officials investigating drowning death of 2-year-old child

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials are investigating after a 2-year-old child accidentally drowned in a pool on Thursday night.

The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred in the southwestern part of the county on Horsefly Hollow Road.

Officials said they were called to a home, where the child had already been found and removed from the pool. Lifesaving efforts were attempted to save the child, but were unsuccessful.

No foul play is suspected in the child’s death and was determined to be an accident.

The sheriff’s office said the family’s pain “was palpable,” and they hope faith and time will help the family find ways to cope.

