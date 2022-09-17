Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Heat wave to end the summer

The Sherman Minton Bridge as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack Camera in New Albany, Ind.(Source: WAVE News)
By Christie Dutton
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • 90s return for the first half of the week
  • Rain chance Monday morning
  • Much cooler for the start of fall on Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We have a warm and muggy night ahead as clouds increase overnight. Lows fall to the 60s and near 70. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible on Monday, mainly during the morning.

Highs will reach the 80s and near 90 degrees. Any showers lingering in the area tomorrow night will fade away gradually. Overnight lows fall to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Mostly sunny skies expected Tuesday with highs starting to crank back up into the lower 90s. The heat wave tops out on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 90s and the humidity making it feel even a few degrees hotter.

A moisture starved cold front will pass through early Thursday morning bringing much cooler weather for the first day of fall. Fall officially begins on Thursday at 9:04pm.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

