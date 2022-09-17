FORECAST: Quiet weekend but the heat builds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Aside from a rogue patch or two of fog in a few spots, tonight looks mainly clear and dry with lows in the 60s.

Abundant sunshine is back in the forecast on Saturday as highs climb closer to 90°. Despite the rising temperatures, humidity remains low and that will keep all outdoor activities in good shape!

Another mainly clear sky is on tap for Saturday night with lows generally in the 60s. Sunday looks generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds.

Highs will top out in the 80s, though parts of the Louisville Metro could touch 90°. Monday is one to watch as dying storms from the northwest try to move into our area during the morning.

Depending on how long the clouds and potential showers stick around early Monday, we could see a few stronger storms by Monday afternoon.

Not everyone will see a storm and the setup here is still uncertain given differences in the data this evening. Keep up with our evolving forecast over the weekend!

