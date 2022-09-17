Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Quiet weekend but the heat builds

The Sherman Minton Bridge as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack Camera in New Albany, Ind.
The Sherman Minton Bridge as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack Camera in New Albany, Ind.(Source: WAVE News)
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Aside from a rogue patch or two of fog in a few spots, tonight looks mainly clear and dry with lows in the 60s.

Abundant sunshine is back in the forecast on Saturday as highs climb closer to 90°. Despite the rising temperatures, humidity remains low and that will keep all outdoor activities in good shape!

Another mainly clear sky is on tap for Saturday night with lows generally in the 60s. Sunday looks generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds.

Highs will top out in the 80s, though parts of the Louisville Metro could touch 90°. Monday is one to watch as dying storms from the northwest try to move into our area during the morning.

Depending on how long the clouds and potential showers stick around early Monday, we could see a few stronger storms by Monday afternoon.

Not everyone will see a storm and the setup here is still uncertain given differences in the data this evening. Keep up with our evolving forecast over the weekend!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobbie Spencer, 37, charged with child molestation
Woman arrested on child molestation charges
WAVE News is working to learn the reason behind the firing and certification loss.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy fired
One man is listed in critical condition following a workplace accident near Jeffersontown on...
Man seriously injured in workplace accident at South Hurstbourne Pkwy. restaurant
Officials are investigating the death of a 7-year-old child who died while in foster care in...
Coroner releases cause, manner of death for Louisville 7-year-old who died in foster care
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Friday, September 16, 2022
2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/16
Lows will dip into the upper 50s to mid-60s by Saturday morning.
FORECAST: Get ready for a sunny and very warm weekend!
2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/15